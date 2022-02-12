Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $24.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,845. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

