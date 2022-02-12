Zealium Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,790.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

