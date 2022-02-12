Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity continues to gain from its buyouts and tie-ups. HealthEquity’s better-than-expected earnings in the quarter buoys optimism. Robust contributions from two of the revenue sources drove the top line. Solid growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) also drove the top line. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, stiff competition in the Medical Services market is worrying. Other headwinds like data security threats persist. HealthEquity’s lower-than-expected revenues and the year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are concerning. Fall in Service revenues in the quarter is also disappointing. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The company lowering its fiscal 2022 outlook also raises apprehension. Over the past six months, HealthEquity has underperformed its sector.”

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -821.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.