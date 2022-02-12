Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Buy

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $97.55 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

