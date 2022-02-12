Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Buy

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.90. 1,213,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

