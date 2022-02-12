Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($287.36) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Allianz has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.