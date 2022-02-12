Zacks Investment Research Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

WSC opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

