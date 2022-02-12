Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

