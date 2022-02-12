Zacks Investment Research Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

