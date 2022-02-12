Zacks Investment Research Lowers Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Sell

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

PLYA stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 203,006 shares worth $1,564,632. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.