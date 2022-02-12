Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intrusion by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

