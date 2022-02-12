Zacks Investment Research Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of IMAB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

