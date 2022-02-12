Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s generic business faces a slowdown amid stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. A slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, has somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. The company’s high debt also remains a concern Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo, is a significant boost for the company. Estimates for the fourth quarter are stable ahead of the release.”

Get Endo International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $747.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Endo International by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Endo International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.