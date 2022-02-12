Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. Despite the sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2022, the bottom line fell short of estimates. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were impacted by the soft sales performance across all segments. Lower shipment volume mainly hurt sales. This, along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs and increased commodity costs, dented the bottom line and margins. Clorox revised its view for fiscal 2022 which seems drab. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements. The company is also poised to gain from cost-saving and pricing initiatives to mitigate the ongoing in”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

