Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Accelerating inflation, and gains from existing and new customers, including benefits from cross-selling have been working well for the company. The company is also benefiting from e-commerce strength for a while now. The impact of these upsides was visible in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management expects inflation to stay for at least the next several months. Also, the company is on track with its customer-focused and growth-oriented Fuel the Future strategy, which is likely to aid in the near term. Apart from this, management has been undertaking buyouts to expand its presence. These upsides are likely to help United Natural combat labor cost and supply-chain headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of UNFI opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

