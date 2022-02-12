Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASPN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NYSE ASPN opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

