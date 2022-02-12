Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.