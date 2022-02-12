Zacks Investment Management Buys 455 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 312,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 118,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

