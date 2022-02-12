Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 878,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,976. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.