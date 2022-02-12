Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $896.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.