Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $20.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $156.89 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

ENTA opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

