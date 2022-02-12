Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

