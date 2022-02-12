Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 588,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

