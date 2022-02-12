Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.86). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. 5,137,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,851. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

