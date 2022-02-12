Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $306.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.20 million and the highest is $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

