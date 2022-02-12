Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $121,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.44. 1,780,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,764. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

