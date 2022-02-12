Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.00. 2,797,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,346. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $1,231,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,122 shares of company stock worth $19,637,091. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.