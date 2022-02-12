Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.00. 2,797,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,346. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $1,231,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,122 shares of company stock worth $19,637,091. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

