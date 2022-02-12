Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,729. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

