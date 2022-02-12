Zacks: Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $110.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.85 million and the lowest is $107.04 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $401.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.57 million to $406.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $446.25 million, with estimates ranging from $439.30 million to $451.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 379,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Denny’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

