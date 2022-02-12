Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $105,750 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

