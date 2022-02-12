Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.16. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

