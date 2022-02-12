Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mistras Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.98. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mistras Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

