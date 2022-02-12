Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.
On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $132.69. 4,075,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
