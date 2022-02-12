Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $132.69. 4,075,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

