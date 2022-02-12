Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.40. 934,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

