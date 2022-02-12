Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $347.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.