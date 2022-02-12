Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.27. 134,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,376,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

