Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 560 ($7.57) price objective on the stock.

LON AUY opened at GBX 307 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

