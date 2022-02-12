Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 560 ($7.57) price objective on the stock.
LON AUY opened at GBX 307 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
