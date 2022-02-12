Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.66.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.