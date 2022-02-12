XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 16.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL) fell 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.
XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)
