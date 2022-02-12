XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 16.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL) fell 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

