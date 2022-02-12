Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.06. 4,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53.
