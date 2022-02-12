XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $112.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XPO. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 348,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

