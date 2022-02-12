XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.