XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 901,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,830. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.