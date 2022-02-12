Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.52. 1,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 760,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Specifically, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

