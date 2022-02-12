XMON (XMON) Market Cap Tops $57.61 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $57.61 million and $5.75 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $38,534.36 or 0.90103509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.41 or 0.06838052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,647.79 or 0.99721798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.