Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 70.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

