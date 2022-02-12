Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $480,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

