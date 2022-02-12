W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post sales of $146.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $527.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $556.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $669.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 4,455,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,841. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
