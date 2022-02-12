W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post sales of $146.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $527.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $556.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $669.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,365,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 4,455,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,841. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

