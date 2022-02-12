Wrapped NXM Price Tops $33.47 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $33.47 or 0.00078999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00037973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

