World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 1,469.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE WQGA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
World Quantum Growth Acquisition (NYSE:WQGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.
World Quantum Growth Acquisition Company Profile
World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
