World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 1,469.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE WQGA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get World Quantum Growth Acquisition alerts:

World Quantum Growth Acquisition (NYSE:WQGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of World Quantum Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Company Profile

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.